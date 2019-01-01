CentralSim Releases Panama Pacifico International MPPA

Panama Pacífico International Airport (IATA: BLB, ICAO: MPPA) is a commercial airport in Panama. It is located on the site of the former Howard Air Force Base, a United States Air Force base that was within the Panama Canal Zone. Panama City can be reached by crossing the nearby Bridge of the Americas. Commercial airline service started in 2014, with VivaColombia being the first to begin operations.

The airport receives larger jet aircraft like the Airbus A320 from VivaColombia Airlines and Boeing 737 from Wingo Airlines.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real Autogen

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport Objects

Optimised for good performance

Compatible with Orbx, Vector

3D grass

Dynamic lights (P3D only)

