Gift Guide: vFlyteAir Ikarus C42C

Ikarus C42C Publisher: vFlyteAir Simulations Review Author:

Stuart McGregor Suggested Price:

$27.95

The Aircraft

The aircraft under review in this article is vFlyteAir Simulations Ikarus C42C Ultralight v1.0 released earlier this year.

The C42C is a single engine, high wing monoplane and has been around since the mid-1990s, with more than 1200 aircraft sales being reported across all variants. According to the literature from the developer, the variant on offer here was modelled on D-MYSF which is actually flown by one of the developers, maximising the hands-on transfer of real life into the virtual world.

The C42C is powered by a 100hp Rotax 912UL engine and has room for two crew in a side by side configuration. The even better news is that the vFlyteAir model comes in two variants, the basic trainer, and also a full panel model which adds extra instrumentation such as transponder, small coms panel and traffic indicator amongst other things. Nice touch to get a two for one offer right from the get-go. One other feature I love about this aircraft which makes it quite unique in my hangar is the inclusion of a Ballistic Rescue System (parachute) so if everything goes south during a flight you can still make it back to terra firma in one piece, although you may need a good panel beater to get the dents out! None of the other aircraft in my hangar have this, so it was a pleasant surprise to find this feature included and to be able to try something a little different. By the way... it does work, although the ultimate landing is, a little rustic to say the least.

Initial Thoughts

The C42C may be small in size with only room for two seats, but boy does it pack a punch. This little guy is loaded with features, and as this class of aircraft is one of my favorites, I really enjoyed my time with the C42C. This is a great example of never judge a book by its cover, and I believe the vFlyteAir team have done a fabulous job at bringing it to X-Plane 11.

I purchased my copy over at the FlightSim.Com Store and in my opinion it is very well priced at $27.95 considering you are getting two different versions of the aircraft for that price. It is a fairly large download at a little over 327 MB, so be prepared for a bit of a wait if your internet speed is a little slow.

Installation is so simple, just a case of drop and drag into your Aircraft folder, no security keys required for this one. The documentation provided is very nice and you will find a Pilots Operating Handbook (POH), Manual (in German and English) and a Features list provided in the Documents folder. I highly recommend you take a look at these because they are brimming with useful information.

The inspiration for this model came from an aircraft one of the team members is currently studying on. The quality and detail provided is really excellent, which for me just confirms you are dealing with a developer who is intent on providing a quality product. It is the little things like this that make all the difference to me, and the documentation is stuffed full of all sorts of excellent information. It includes technical drawings and data of the aircraft, detailed photos of the layout and features, advice on hardware requirements, menu options, and lots, lots more. The fact that there are two aircraft versions provided means there is plenty for even the most experienced simmer to get their teeth into, and it took me a good couple of hours to check out both and all the various features on offer.