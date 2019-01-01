Orbx Announces Florida Scenery For X-Plane 11

Introducing TrueEarth Florida for XP11 - with new TrueColour technology

The sun beats down on the state of Florida all year giving it its common name of the Sunshine State. The state flower is the orange blossom which aptly celebrates this beautiful part of the world. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, Florida has mile upon mile of white sand beaches, several thriving metropolises and a sparse range of culture and ethnicity. With the power of the Orbx TrueEarth technology, this is Florida like you've never seen it before!

Over 170,304 Sq. Km (65,754 Sq. Miles) of stunning, highly detailed orthoimagery has been included. Stretching from the very north of Florida, right down to the a€_Keys. From Spring Break party paradise Panama City to thrill-ride central, Orlando. The innovative technology within TrueEarth means that millions of accurately placed trees and vegetation all fit with the tropical ecosystem of Florida's climate.

Some highlights from this hot destination include the coastal city of Tampa. Perhaps you want to embark on some island hopping fun, then the Florida Keys offer the perfect tropical getaway. Detail and attention have gone into providing detailed watermasking effects to blend in the high-quality aerial imagery with X-Plane 11's water.,/p>

TRUECOLOUR TECHNOLOGY

TrueEarth Florida is our most advanced TE region yet, and we are introducing new TrueColour technology to perfectly match the colours of every house roof in the entire state, and all vegetation. This provides for a much more realistic and cohesive experience like never before with everything having a much more "bedded in" look and the vegetation blending in far more naturally.

Welcome to the Conch Republic - Announcing Key West Airport XP11

Located closer to Cuba than Miami, Key West benefits from year-round sunshine, tropical delights and stunning sunsets. Key West Airport is sat along the stunning Smathers Beach providing you with great views on the wing as you come into land on the short runway. Watch as the waves roll in and sea sparkle ahead of you.

Situated on an island that is only 8-square miles means that the airport is relatively small. Only a 5,076-foot runway is used to get your aircraft into the air. The largest aircraft to visit the airport is a Delta Air Lines 737-700, with American soon to have an A319 visit frequently. This short runway, along with regularly high temperatures, often means pilots face a challenging take off with a small margin of error. Key West Seaplane Adventures is also based out of Key West offering scenic flights around the islands on tourist trips.

Sparing no details, we have included all the buildings, hotels and major landmarks surrounding the airport, along with smaller details such as road signs, benches and much more. Extra attention is paid to ensuring the ultra-high-resolution satellite imagery blends seamlessly into the water and surrounding area. You can even see the detailed reefs under the water near the runway.

Combining our experience of X-Plane development with our love for tropical and sun-drenched destinations, Key West is the perfect blend of visual delight and silky-smooth performance. The carefully crafted airport comes complete with PBR materials on all surfaces in the airport and finely detailed static aircraft in the airport for the ultimate Key West experience.

With the unique Caribbean atmosphere and vibe, be sure to take a Cessna around the island to indulge yourself. Escape the winter chill and head to tropical Key West Airport.

