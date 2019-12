A2A Simulations Updates C172 Trainer

Thanks to user feedback we have just pushed out another little update for the Accu-sim C172 Trainer simulation for P3Dv4 to increase performance and add in some user options to the aircraft configuration application.

Version 19.12.22.1 Changes

Fixed cockpit floodlight switching

Version 19.12.22.0 Changes

Added optimised glareshield lighting mode via aircraft configurator for supersampling antialiasing (SSAA) users

Restored gauge backlighting during day time

