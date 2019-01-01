PMDG Winter Solstice Update

For those of us in the northern hemisphere, today is the shortest daylight of the year- which makes this one of my favorite days because it means 6 months of increasing daylight. Six months ago, I spent the Summer Solstice in Greenland and for someone who has lived his whole life in the mid-latitudes I have to say that seeing the sun barely go below the horizon before coming back up was an interesting experience.

Back to the topic at hand. I wanted to give you a quick update on what the dev team is up to and what you can expect in the next couple of weeks.

PMDG 737NGXu Update

We have been hard at work on collecting, researching, correcting-or-closing a number of items reported to us here, via our tech support team, from our tech advisors and beta testers, and from our general filtering of many of the public discussion sites related to simming. Late tonight or early Sunday, I will be pushing an update to our beta team for validation- and if that goes well we will push an update to you all probably on Tuesday, or Thursday- depending upon how the schedule shakes out.

This update is pretty pervasive, and includes a couple of system upgrades to aircraft systems that were not upgraded in time for the initial release. It also includes a big overhaul to the performance computation process in the EFB, adds in the ability for EFB to recognize and work with the 600 and 700 body airplanes, and a few other goodies.

PMDG 737NGXu Expansion Package (737-600/700)

This expansion package has been languishing a bit, as we had some items we wanted to complete in the Base Package update before we push this product to you. We are currently thinking it will come to you very shortly after the New Year begins. The Short Body Guppies will include the 737-600, the 737-700 (with all of it's wingtip variants) and the associated differences in the cockpit related to systems differences etc. We have a large livery inventory on standby and ready to go for this type expansion as well.

PMDG Global Flight Operations

We are in the process of prepping Global Flight Operations to enter wide testing. We have spent the past four weeks bringing the production servers online, preparing them for public operation, and testing various features and changes to ensure that moving from our development sandbox to a product environment hasn't damaged anything critical. This has been challenging, as we have been doing a wide security audit along the way and that has caused use to divert development resources into areas unrelated to product implementation.

We aren't certain how long we will run our wide testing period- but once we feel the product is ready, we will then enter an early release period in which we will invite a limited number of simmers to join up with Global Flight Operations and help us see through implementation of the initial batch of features. The goal is that Global Flight Operations will see either weekly, or bi-weekly updates with fixes, enhancements and new features being rolled in constantly- as well as compatibility with partner vendors such as Aerosoft and TFDi.

All in all, first quarter 2020 promises to be very exciting for the Global Flight Operations product!

PMDG 777 Updates

I mentioned under a different header that the announcement of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator threw our entire development process for a loop. We had a carefully mapped out strategy that got tossed out the window shortly after the MSFS announcement- and we haven't yet nailed some of those pieces back to the board yet. For example, we had planned to do a late 2019 update to the 777 product line, which was planning to add the EFB and a batch of fixes we have accumulated since the product was last updated in 2018. This didn't happen- and with all of the chaos surrounding the development transition to MSFS, it is looking like we will instead do a rollup of recent changes to the 777 and push that, without making an effort at this moment to add the EFB- as that is a very large undertaking. I don't yet have a schedule for this- but the good news is that it shouldn't be terribly difficult (famous last words of the damned!) and will be a simple distribution via the Operations Center 2.0.

I'll let you know once I have an idea when this will happen...

PMDG 747 Queen of the Skies II

Similarly, we have a rollup up fixes and additions for the 747 product line that we are interested to bring you. I am also trying to find some time in my schedule to update the ground physics model for 747 to use the same ground physics model adapted to the 747 computations. This will be about a week of work and my schedule is a bit jammed- but i'll see what I can do with it. Even if we cannot get the new physics model added, be watching for an update that serves as just a general cleanup of small items we have nipped off the shrubbery over the past half year.

PMDG MD-11

Just because someone will ask: No.

Porting Products To XPL

Just because someone will ask (might even be the same MD-11 guy): No.

Product Release Schedule for Microsoft Flight Simulator

As soon as I have something I can tell you, I will.

I think that pretty much covers it!

