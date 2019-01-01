On An Older System - Just Flight Chipmunk



"On An Older System" - Just Flight Chipmunk By Kenneth J. Kerr

Hello there folks, this is Kenneth J. Kerr (a.k.a. "KJKSimmer" from some of the forums out there), and a warm welcome to the first "proper article" in the series "On an older system." If you haven't read the series intro, I invite you to follow the link here. But for quick review, here are the five principles that you need to remember when flight simming on an older computer.

You must have realistic expectations You must find the compromise You must bring the right attitude You must pick your products wisely You must be adventurous

In this article you will see hints of many of these principles, so keep an eye open for them. And now, get ready for take off, for we're going to look at a little beauty of an aircraft that works fine on my old rig... the De Havilland Chipmunk, from Just Flight.

Telling A Story

The Chipmunk is my all-time favorite aircraft, in fact I've been in love with it for almost 50 years. I turned 62 a few days ago, but when I was a mere lad of 13, it was "the Chippie" that introduced me to flight. I was in the Air Cadets, a member of 422 Squadron (Corby, Northants), and we'd made a trip up to RAF Newton (near Nottingham) to gain some Air Experience. It was a magical day for me. I remember being transfixed by the solitary Bloodhound ground-to-air missile that pointed skyward near one of the hangars. I recall wandering through a large collection of myriad types of aircraft being stored at the station for technical training, but most of all I remember that first ever taste of flight.

You didn't walk out to the Chipmunk, you waddled out to it! Like the other cadets, I'd suffered the ordeal of having the parachute strapped to me after my pre-flight safety briefing. It was so tight that I couldn't stand straight, and the straps between my legs seemed to threaten any hopes of future fatherhood! But all of that was immaterial, for my gaze had but one focus, the classical lines of Chipmunk WK591. Moments later, I clearly remember standing on the walk strip at the wing root, looking into the cockpit and wondering where the seat was! Then it dawned on me that the parachute WAS my seat, and with a little help from another cadet, I settled into the concave metal pan in the rear cockpit.

With the engine already running, the harness was secured with the minimum of delay, and then the smelly rubber mask was fixed to my face. A brief radio check followed to make sure I could communicate with the pilot up front, then the canopy was closed, and we taxied out to the holding point of one of the grass runways. With the engine at high RPM during the run-up exercises, I distinctly recall wondering if the damn thing was going to shake itself to bits, but the noise was music to my ears, a symphony in the key of Gipsy Major. And then it was time. Position and hold for a few seconds, full power, a bit of light swinging from right to left as the rudder became effective, and we were taking to the air.

It was a defining moment of my life. I'd been an aviation nut for years already, but had never flown. I can still see those trees slipping away beneath the wings. All these decades later the details are crystal clear. I was looking out over the right wing, not the left, and there were roads getting smaller, with cars looking like the Corgi and Dinky toys I'd collected before turning to aviation. And then after a few minutes we were experiencing light G forces as the pilot demonstrated turning, and I was amazed at how the world seemed to pivot around the wingtip. After gaining altitude, I was given the controls, and I was hooked! "You're a natural" the officer said, and somehow my 13-year old self thought I was flying a Spitfire! All-too-soon it was over, a mere 20 minutes according to my "3822" record of ATC service, but it was 20 minutes that I'll remember as long as I live.

So, why have I shared this story in such detail with you? It's to make a very important point. When I'm flying the Just Flight Chipmunk, do you really think that the most important thing to me is achieving high frame rates, or whether my old computer will allow full detail autogen and clouds? No. Because I am emotionally connected to the Chipmunk, the nostalgia takes over and masks the limitations imposed by my old system. This is positive psychology at work. It's the brain making use of the Reticular Activating System to filter out extraneous sensory inputs. You focus on the memories, associations, and nostalgia that an add-on engenders, and enjoy the experience regardless of what your system is (or is not) capable of.

And now, as we showcase the Just Flight Chipmunk, let's re-live that first flight using my trusty old FSX.