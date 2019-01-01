Gift Guide: Just Flight - Archer III For X-Plane

PA28-181 Archer III Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Shawn Weigelt Suggested Price:

$41.99

Introduction

Just Flight is quickly becoming one of my favorite developers for producing high quality X-Plane 11 airplanes. There, I said it. While I truly believe that product reviewers such as myself should always be objective and honest in their assessments, I think it is unrealistic to assume that we don't have certain development teams that we gravitate towards more than others. We definitely have favorites and I, at least, am free to choose which add-ons I want to review and which ones I don't. When Just Flight releases a new airplane for X-Plane 11, I am quick to jump on it for test and review. Why? Because I like Just Flight airplanes! Having reviewed their Piper Turbo Arrow III/IV and, most recently, their BAE Hawk T1, I was eager to take on my third aircraft review from this relative newcomer to the X-Plane 11 market, the Just Flight Piper PA28-181 Archer III.

It is no secret to those who have read my past reviews that I am a lover of all things General Aviation, and, in particular, piston singles. I grew up flying in 172's with my dad, a long time private pilot, and flying GA singles around in X-Plane's virtual skies is more than just fun for me, it is a nostalgic passion. While I am definitely more in the Cessna camp than the Piper one, I appreciate all aircraft of this type and was very excited to get my hands on Just Flight's Archer III. Would I appreciate it as much as I have the Turbo Arrow and Hawk T1? Let's find out!

Visuals

Once I had my Just Flight Archer III installed in X-Plane 11.30, I fired up the simulator, selected a ramp start at KTIW (Tacoma Narrows), and configured standard day, no wind conditions. This is my "modus operandi" for testing most of my review aircraft, as my long time readers well know. With the aircraft loaded up on the ramp, I switched to an exterior view and began drinking in the "beauty" of the Just Flight Archer III. I use the word "beauty" a bit tongue-in-cheek here because I have never really found Piper singles to be particularly attractive airplanes. As I've already mentioned, I am more of a Cessna guy than a Piper guy, so to each their own. Still, the "beauty" of the Just Flight Archer III has everything to do with the objective accuracy of the physical model for me. I am not in the least surprised that every proportion of the airplane holds up perfectly to scrutiny when compared with photos of the "real deal."

When loaded in a cold and dark configuration, the Just Flight Archer III has wheel chocks and pitot covers in place, and a motorized tug attached to the nose wheel. The 3D pilot model is also missing from the interior of the aircraft. These are removed and the pilot made visible with a simple mouse click accessed through the handy tabbed pop-up menu, but more on that later.