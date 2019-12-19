Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City for XP11

Chicago City XP has been developed to provide the immersion into the cityscape of Chicago at a level never seen before. Keeping in mind a unique role the city has played in the flight sim community for many years, we have decided to put special attention not only to the greatest landmarks but to every downtown building. You will find details such as restaurants, rooftop cranes, balconies, swimming pools... Buildings have exact shapes, reflections, night textures. Feel free to explore the area finding various details: why not check out a thrilling view from the Skydeck or performing a high-speed slalom between the masts of hundreds of yachts in the marina? The product is fully VFR-capable, you will find everything you need for visual approaches to any of Chicago airports or just GA/heli scenic flying. This product does not include any airports but creates a perfect combo with Chicago Airports XP by Drzewiecki Design. Chicago City XP is a unique experience and definitely one of the most detailed city sceneries ever created for flight simulator.

Chicago

Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois. With an estimated population of almost 3 million, it is the third most populous city in the United States after New York and Los Angeles. The metropolitan area, at nearly 10 million people, is the third largest metropolitan area in the world by land area.

Chicago is an international hub for finance, culture, commerce, industry, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. It is the site of the creation of the first standardized futures contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade, which today is the largest and most diverse derivatives market globally, generating 20% of all volume in commodities and financial futures. O'Hare International Airport is the one of the busiest airports in the world, and the region also has the largest number of U.S. highways and greatest amount of railroad freight.

Features

Chicago, Illinois scenery with over a thousand highly detailed custom-made buildings including the whole downtown in 3D plus other landmarks, bridges, stadiums, harbors/marinas, trains and other objects.

Large scenery area (Highland Park - Schaumburg - Oak Lawn) with a detailed autogen, custom and SRTM mesh as well as multiple heliports.

Highly advanced performance-friendly design, numerous optimization techniques used, the Lite Texture Pack provided.

