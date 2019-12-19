  • Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City for XP11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2019 02:42 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City for XP11

    Chicago City XP has been developed to provide the immersion into the cityscape of Chicago at a level never seen before. Keeping in mind a unique role the city has played in the flight sim community for many years, we have decided to put special attention not only to the greatest landmarks but to every downtown building. You will find details such as restaurants, rooftop cranes, balconies, swimming pools... Buildings have exact shapes, reflections, night textures. Feel free to explore the area finding various details: why not check out a thrilling view from the Skydeck or performing a high-speed slalom between the masts of hundreds of yachts in the marina? The product is fully VFR-capable, you will find everything you need for visual approaches to any of Chicago airports or just GA/heli scenic flying. This product does not include any airports but creates a perfect combo with Chicago Airports XP by Drzewiecki Design. Chicago City XP is a unique experience and definitely one of the most detailed city sceneries ever created for flight simulator.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City XP

    Chicago

    Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois. With an estimated population of almost 3 million, it is the third most populous city in the United States after New York and Los Angeles. The metropolitan area, at nearly 10 million people, is the third largest metropolitan area in the world by land area.

    Chicago is an international hub for finance, culture, commerce, industry, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. It is the site of the creation of the first standardized futures contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade, which today is the largest and most diverse derivatives market globally, generating 20% of all volume in commodities and financial futures. O'Hare International Airport is the one of the busiest airports in the world, and the region also has the largest number of U.S. highways and greatest amount of railroad freight.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City XP

    Features

    • Chicago, Illinois scenery with over a thousand highly detailed custom-made buildings including the whole downtown in 3D plus other landmarks, bridges, stadiums, harbors/marinas, trains and other objects.
    • Large scenery area (Highland Park - Schaumburg - Oak Lawn) with a detailed autogen, custom and SRTM mesh as well as multiple heliports.
    • Highly advanced performance-friendly design, numerous optimization techniques used, the Lite Texture Pack provided.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City XP

    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Chicago City XP
    Purchase Chicago Airports XP

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2019

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess england falcon feelthere france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 youtube zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    Just one

    Thread Starter: adamb

    V4.5 Orbx REXSF

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:22 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Pacific City State KPFC Once Around the Pattern

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    I guess since everyone is talking about the airport I had to try it. Weather: Wind 189 at 19 Gusting 30 6 SM vis 1,700 scattered, 3,200...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:17 PM Go to last post
    HPR7 mad!

    Traffic Toolbox

    Thread Starter: HPR7 mad!

    Hi Looking for some help with Traffic toolbox. I have installed the traffic SDK in FSX-SE, and it works absolutely fine I have installed the...

    Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:44 PM Go to last post
    richiemo

    Graphics Question

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Hi Gang - quick question. I odten use my TDS Boeing 787. IMO, it's the most realistic freeware plane there is. A comparison of it and a photo of the...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 03:15 PM Go to last post