  • Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2019 11:10 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

    The Countryside Aircraft Design fleet expands with the addition of the new DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11. This heavy jetliner is now available in addition to the cargo version, either separately or as a bundle.

    Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • All flight control instruments are animated
    • Checklist
    • Chart of V-Speeds
    • Gear doors work like with a real plane
    • Loading plans
    • COM Frequencies
    • Animated 3D Switches
    • FMC
    • A flight engineers place
    • Front gear steers for taxiing
    • Windshield and windows to open
    • Autopilot
    • Glareshield with autopilot
    • Speed brakes/spoilers
    • Flight deck for the flight engineer
    • TCAS/GPWS
    • Fuel Controls
    • Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit
    • Fully animated levers for the flight controls
    • NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF navigation
    • Lighting - logo light, cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light
    • Works with autogate
    • Oxygen masks, oxy feed control
    • Animated NAV instruments
    • APU
    • Pressurization
    • Gears are damped
    • Flaps/slats
    • Flight Management System (FMS)
    • Reverse power
    • All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool; Physically Based Rendered textures in 4K quality
    • Fuel dump
    • New designed instrument textures
    • Fire fighting

    Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

    Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11
    Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo for X-Plane 11
    Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo and PAX Bundle for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2019

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess england falcon feelthere flysimware fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 youtube

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jankees

    Nice and orange

    Thread Starter: jankees

    2019-12-18_19-27-32-332 2019-12-18_19-28-19-601 2019-12-18_19-30-31-858 2019-12-18_19-30-59-605 2019-12-18_19-36-17-531

    Last Post By: Bwoinbeerr Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    flightsimg

    Merry Christmas to All!

    Thread Starter: flightsimg

    No plane that time! My best wishes for Christmas instead!

    Last Post By: Bwoinbeerr Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    Alderney, UK

    Thread Starter: adamb

    V4.5 Orbx REXSF Carenado - DO228

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    peer01

    1 pic: Anachronism

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Please click on the pic to enlarge: That's why an honest businessman like me can hardly pay his bills! PAH! Stupid jets! :mad:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post