The Countryside Aircraft Design fleet expands with the addition of the new DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11. This heavy jetliner is now available in addition to the cargo version, either separately or as a bundle.
Features
- All flight control instruments are animated
- Checklist
- Chart of V-Speeds
- Gear doors work like with a real plane
- Loading plans
- COM Frequencies
- Animated 3D Switches
- FMC
- A flight engineers place
- Front gear steers for taxiing
- Windshield and windows to open
- Autopilot
- Glareshield with autopilot
- Speed brakes/spoilers
- Flight deck for the flight engineer
- TCAS/GPWS
- Fuel Controls
- Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit
- Fully animated levers for the flight controls
- NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF navigation
- Lighting - logo light, cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light
- Works with autogate
- Oxygen masks, oxy feed control
- Animated NAV instruments
- APU
- Pressurization
- Gears are damped
- Flaps/slats
- Flight Management System (FMS)
- Reverse power
- All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool; Physically Based Rendered textures in 4K quality
- Fuel dump
- New designed instrument textures
- Fire fighting
Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11
Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo for X-Plane 11
Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo and PAX Bundle for X-Plane 11