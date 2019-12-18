Countryside Aircraft Design - MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

The Countryside Aircraft Design fleet expands with the addition of the new DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11. This heavy jetliner is now available in addition to the cargo version, either separately or as a bundle.

Features

All flight control instruments are animated

Checklist

Chart of V-Speeds

Gear doors work like with a real plane

Loading plans

COM Frequencies

Animated 3D Switches

FMC

A flight engineers place

Front gear steers for taxiing

Windshield and windows to open

Autopilot

Glareshield with autopilot

Speed brakes/spoilers

Flight deck for the flight engineer

TCAS/GPWS

Fuel Controls

Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit

Fully animated levers for the flight controls

NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF navigation

Lighting - logo light, cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light

Works with autogate

Oxygen masks, oxy feed control

Animated NAV instruments

APU

Pressurization

Gears are damped

Flaps/slats

Flight Management System (FMS)

Reverse power

All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool; Physically Based Rendered textures in 4K quality

Fuel dump

New designed instrument textures

Fire fighting

Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 PAX for X-Plane 11

Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo for X-Plane 11

Purchase Countryside Aircraft Design – MD DC 10-30 Cargo and PAX Bundle for X-Plane 11