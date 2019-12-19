AFS-Design Cumulus & Cirrus v2 for P3D v4

AFS-Design brings an excellent scenery package of "Cumulus & Cirrus" for Prepar3D.

Finally perfect cumulus, stratus and cirrus clouds with beautiful water!

The "Water & Clouds" scenery contains a comprehensive package of new water textures with sky mirror effects, as well as cloud and sky textures. The program SDK Weather Theme by Microsoft new weather themes with complex clouds and air circulation are created. With sophisticated alpha textures the clouds simulate reality very well.

The water textures, such as the oceans, are provided with mipmap textures, so that the remote representation becoming beautiful passes light in the horizon. The calculation friendly mipmap textures improve the speed (frame rate significantly. Especially on slower PC systems you will feel the higher frame rate.

New In Cumulus & Cirrus v2

New Main Cumulus Cloud

New Weather Themes, Photorealistic Clouds And Sky Structures

12 high resolution cirrus clouds

10 high resolution cumulus clouds

3 high-resolution stratus clouds

111 autogenous sky textures

Sunrise and sunset effects

Sun effects for 4 different seasons

Simulation of an ideal weathercyclon

8 AFS weather topics for the summer and winter time

New Water Effects And Water Textures

Oceans, seas, lakes

72 new very photorealistic water textures

Widened breathtaking river texture

Mirror effects of the water at sunshine, cloudy, twilight and night

Different water textures with blue and green colors

Sharp water details at low altitude over water

More detailed wave animations

Custom built mipmaps for about conducting remote representation to the horizon

Water waves arranged closely photorealistic

