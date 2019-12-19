On their Facebook back, scenery designer JustAsia has offered a new series of screen shots showing progress being made on their new YPPH Perth scenery for X-Plane 11.
On their Facebook back, scenery designer JustAsia has offered a new series of screen shots showing progress being made on their new YPPH Perth scenery for X-Plane 11.
Over the past year I've had the opportunity to set up a pretty nice flight sim. I have a couple pay-ware aircraft and some decent hardware. But I'm...Last Post By: zswobbie1 Today, 03:47 PM
Hi Looking for some help with Traffic toolbox. I have installed the traffic SDK in FSX-SE, and it works absolutely fine I have installed the...Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:24 PM
Just want peoples thoughts how how this system will preform with FXS - PSU: 550W - Video Card: ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 6GB TUF - CPU: AMD Ryzen 5...Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:46 PM
Flight-Replicas beautiful C-54 with JK's "Pacific Air Freighters" livery taking-off in the Tokelau Archipel. FSX Gold with Acceleration. Payware...Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 01:27 PM