X-Plane World Editor 2.2 Beta

Michael Minnhaar's continuing work on WED development means builds of WED 2.2b1 are now available. Please give it a try and file any bugs you find here.

New Features Include

A map that can be tilted like ObjectEditor, so you can see the walls of facades and how things stack up vertically

Ramp Starts show the yellow aircraft footprint in all map modes when zoomed in sufficiently

Loads 2.5x faster, delays when zooming and panning reduced the same 2.5x

Undo buffer goes back 100 operations

A "Convert to" function translates Airport Line Marking attributes into corresponding line types and vice versa

For detailed information on the changes, see Michael's write up here, or the README.WorldEditor file in the download.

Source