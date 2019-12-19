Microsoft Flight Simulator December 19th, 2019 - Development Update

Happy Holidays!

On behalf of the entire MSFS team, we wish you and your loved ones the very best this holiday season. As we bring 2019 to a close, we are incredibly grateful for everyone that has joined us on this adventure of developing the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator! We've taken some memorable steps with you in 2019, and we cannot wait to continue this adventure with you in 2020.

The best is yet to come!

SDK Update

SDK - Preview Version release moved back to mid-January.

SDK - Official V1 release expected March 2020.

We've made great progress on the SDK in recent weeks and are confident that an initial preview version will be ready as early as mid-January. The preview version will allow interested 3rd party developers to have a first look at the SDK, provide feedback and send requests / wishes to help us prioritize the work moving forward (similar to the Tech Alpha process). This is by no means an official V1 release - we expect that to be ready March 2020.

Feedback Snapshot

We've posted the first draft of the Feedback Snapshot in the Insider Area! This document is still being worked on so expect another update in a few weeks that contains additional information regarding the progress being made on each entry.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Team

Source