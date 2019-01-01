MegaSceneryEarth Christmas Sale Starts Today

PC Aviator, the publisher of the MegaScenery Earth products, announces that their annual Christmas Sale starts today, with all MegaScenery products now 50% off the regular price. This is a great time for FSX and Prepar3D pilots to enhance their world with photoscenery at a low cost.

About MegaScenery

If you like photo scenery for FSX or Prepar3D you'll surely like MegaScenery Earth. Created by PC Aviator, MegaScenery pioneered photoreal scenery back in the late 1990's and is still top of class today. The current line-up includes U.S. states, many European countries, and even higher resolution "UltraRes" scenery of special interest areas like the Grand Canyon and certain cities.

Please check out the MegaScenery range today at the FlightSim.Com Store.

Shop MegaScenery Earth