Virtualcol - Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack

Proud of the new development team integrated for us, we want to offer to our customers our new version Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack FSX/P3D. Continuing with our policy of "friendly frames" and "low cost", this is the new package from which we will modify many of the development standards of our company, but always maintaining the service that characterizes us.

Features

3 models (170-175-175LR Extended wings)

EasyFMC® Licensing

New modeling 3D

Textures Full HD 4096x4096 and very high detailed

Virtual Cockpit operative

2D Cockpit

Original Jet Sound

18 repaints in full HD and option to get -FREE- more repaints in our site

Embraer 170 Liveries

Aeromexico Connect

Air France

Alitalia

Cirrus Airways

Finnair

HOP for Air France

Japan Air Lines

LOT Polish

Northwest Airlink

Satena

Embraer 175 Liveries

Air Canada

Air Lituanica

American Eagle

Belavia

Delta Connection

LOT Polish

Northwest Airlink

United Express

