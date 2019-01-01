  • Virtualcol - Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack

    Virtualcol - Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack

    Proud of the new development team integrated for us, we want to offer to our customers our new version Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack FSX/P3D. Continuing with our policy of "friendly frames" and "low cost", this is the new package from which we will modify many of the development standards of our company, but always maintaining the service that characterizes us.

    Features

    • 3 models (170-175-175LR Extended wings)
    • EasyFMC® Licensing
    • New modeling 3D
    • Textures Full HD 4096x4096 and very high detailed
    • Virtual Cockpit operative
    • 2D Cockpit
    • Original Jet Sound
    • 18 repaints in full HD and option to get -FREE- more repaints in our site

    Embraer 170 Liveries

    • Aeromexico Connect
    • Air France
    • Alitalia
    • Cirrus Airways
    • Finnair
    • HOP for Air France
    • Japan Air Lines
    • LOT Polish
    • Northwest Airlink
    • Satena

    Embraer 175 Liveries

    • Air Canada
    • Air Lituanica
    • American Eagle
    • Belavia
    • Delta Connection
    • LOT Polish
    • Northwest Airlink
    • United Express

    Purchase Virtualcol - Embraer E170-175 Regional Pack

