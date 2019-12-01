X-Plane Mobile Fix For Android Released

X-Plane Mobile 11.0.1 is now current for Android devices. This update fixes a variety of Android-specific crashes! You can update now in the Google Play store.

About X-Plane Mobile

The latest update to X-Plane Mobile is now available on Android and iOS devices! This update brings the entire world scenery to your mobile device, featuring more than 37,000 airports, over 11,500 of which feature 3D terminals, hangars, and more! It also brings a new lighting model, improved flight physics, and continuous time.

These improvements come in addition to the desktop-quality aircraft with multiple liveries and interactive 3-D cockpits you already know and love. Global scenery is available by purchasing a monthly or yearly subscription, and the Cessna 172, Cirrus Jet, Flight School tutorials, and 5 previous regions are still free to play.

