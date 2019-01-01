  • VSKYLABS Robinson's Projects Development News

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-19-2019 11:20 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Robinson

    The VSKYLABS Robinsons projects development effort (R22/R44/R66) is throttling up, with the R22 taking the lead.

    By concept, development process is following the actual R22 maintenance manual and POH with high precision and with attention to details on the systems level and on the entire engineering and 3D modeling level. All is wrapped around a highly realistic flight dynamics core, which is aimed to take the R22 performance and handling characteristics to X-Plane's limits, within X-Plane 11.40+ advanced Experimental flight model environment.

    Special focus is put on systems integrations and VR interaction, for instance: testing the warning light system via the warning light test strip (which is located behind the cowl door, outside of the cockpit, inside the rear fuselage section). It will be possible to do the test by pushing the test strip buttons while the corresponding light will illuminate in the cockpit. This is useful especially when flying the VSKYLABS R22 in VR, where you can actually walk around the R22 during preflight, while looking into the cockpit.

    As development goes deeper, the exact VR preflight/interactive items outside of the fully interactive cockpit will be determined. Among these items there are the existance of relevant wires, tail rotor control rod movement, carb air ducts, spark plugs, oil cooler door, oil lines, exhaust system, rotating the upper sheave, V-belts, cooling fan nut+pin, tail rotor and so forth...

    In the screen shot: the first in-game look of the Work-In-Progress project. During the upcoming weeks, it will evolve into a highly detailed, robust R22 simulation for X-Plane 11.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2019

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess england falcon feelthere flysimware fs2004 fsdg fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 youtube

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Roger Wensley

    Single End Runway

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    I have probably asked this question before, some years ago. If a runway is "single end" because at one end is an inconveniently large mountain is it...

    Last Post By: hgschnell Today, 02:21 PM Go to last post
    kevinfolsom

    Scenery mesh

    Thread Starter: kevinfolsom

    Just a quick question. I was wondering what people are using for 3rd party scenery mesh. I need something that will work with Orbx Vector and...

    Last Post By: kevinfolsom Today, 01:32 PM Go to last post
    peer01

    C-54 "Pacific Freighters" in the Tokelau Archipel (IFSX)

    Thread Starter: peer01

    Flight-Replicas beautiful C-54 with JK's "Pacific Air Freighters" livery taking-off in the Tokelau Archipel. FSX Gold with Acceleration. Payware...

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    JSMR

    Affinity tool question

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I’ve recently been messing around with the affinity mask setting in FSX. I never found it successful until I realised I was using the wrong setting...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post