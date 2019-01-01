VSKYLABS Robinson's Projects Development News

The VSKYLABS Robinsons projects development effort (R22/R44/R66) is throttling up, with the R22 taking the lead.

By concept, development process is following the actual R22 maintenance manual and POH with high precision and with attention to details on the systems level and on the entire engineering and 3D modeling level. All is wrapped around a highly realistic flight dynamics core, which is aimed to take the R22 performance and handling characteristics to X-Plane's limits, within X-Plane 11.40+ advanced Experimental flight model environment.

Special focus is put on systems integrations and VR interaction, for instance: testing the warning light system via the warning light test strip (which is located behind the cowl door, outside of the cockpit, inside the rear fuselage section). It will be possible to do the test by pushing the test strip buttons while the corresponding light will illuminate in the cockpit. This is useful especially when flying the VSKYLABS R22 in VR, where you can actually walk around the R22 during preflight, while looking into the cockpit.

As development goes deeper, the exact VR preflight/interactive items outside of the fully interactive cockpit will be determined. Among these items there are the existance of relevant wires, tail rotor control rod movement, carb air ducts, spark plugs, oil cooler door, oil lines, exhaust system, rotating the upper sheave, V-belts, cooling fan nut+pin, tail rotor and so forth...

In the screen shot: the first in-game look of the Work-In-Progress project. During the upcoming weeks, it will evolve into a highly detailed, robust R22 simulation for X-Plane 11.

