Update On Milviz B350i

It took a while, but the Milviz B350i is (almost) here. Apart from the industry leading system simulation, the add-on also comes with a high quality custom sound package by the super-talented SimAcoustics.

Many custom sound effects have been added that bring the flightdeck to life. From systems buzzing to aural warnings to EGPWS callouts, it's all there.

The engine sounds once again push the old FSX sound system to the max with multiple samples per engine and generous use of sound cone technology. All to recreate an authentic PT6 sound image in Prepar3D.

