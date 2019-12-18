  • Thranda Design Splits With Carenado

    Thranda Design Splits With Carenado

    Carenado and Thranda have split ways, effective August of 2019. Production wasn't going fast enough for Carenado, and the initiation to terminate our collaboration came from Carenado. Attempts were made to negotiate further collaborations, but in the end, we decided to split completely on amicable terms. For us at Thranda, we felt that we had a lot of loose ends that we hadn't been able to get around to spending time on, because of the frantic rate of production and demanding schedule set on us by Carenado, so we decided to split ways completely, with the idea of seeing where each of our brands would land in the public's eye, and giving us as Thranda a chance to recover, and ramp up production on some projects we've been wanting to work on for a long time.

    At Thranda, we're still open to explore certain future collaboration models, for instance, where we provide add-ons to Carenado's planes, enhancing their value in some capacity, maybe through expansion packs. However, these considerations won't be worked out in any further detail until we have the sense that we are caught up on all the things that have been neglected over the past 9 years.

    Thranda's collaboration with Just Flight is looking really good, and with them, we have had the chance to explore and develop some of these systems optimized for larger number of products, which I believe will greatly enhance the end-user experience for the range of products we're involved with, including better support, quicker update turnaround times, less confusing and more user-friendly updates, etc.

