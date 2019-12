Orbx - TrueEarth GB Coming Soon

The complete TrueEarth Great Britain for P3Dv4 coming soon! The much anticipated update to Great Britain South will release this week along with Great Britain Central and North.

This product set is perfect for those looking for an exciting VFR flying experience around one of the most stunning places in the world. From rich golden coasts and lush green fields to urban cities and towering complexes, you won't find a more comprehensive and up-to-date British flying experience anywhere!

