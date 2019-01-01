Review: Orbx - Global Buildings HD

Introduction

Orbx products have always captivated me, purely and simply because of their accuracy, attention to detail and performance, and after being forced to deal with blurry old stock textures provided by P3D, I'm happy to have finally taken the plunge and installed Orbx Buildings HD.

The product is quick and easy to install and transforms a rather bland looking simulator into something special that looks and performs really well.

I'm extremely excited to get into this review and to talk about the features and benefits of this product from Orbx, so let's get straight into it!

Coverage Area

So as you might already have guessed, this product replaces virtually ALL of the default building textures within the simulator with HD, crisp imagery which makes the 3D world look even more attractive and immersive. You will find buildings and structures all around the globe replaced in this way, and it really adds to the immersion and makes you feel as if you were actually there.

Graphics And Performance

Contrary to what you might think, this product doesn't actually affect performance, at least not that I could tell. I cranked the Autogen Building Density all the way over to the right, and tested performance both with, and without Orbx Buildings HD installed - there was virtually no impact on performance.

This doesn't mean to say that you WON'T experience a performance drop on your own machine. I personally use a GTX 1080 TI along with 16 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 9900k clocked at 5 GHz, so this might have been the reason I didn't notice any performance impact, so please keep that in mind.

I didn't notice any stuttering induced by this product, or any impact on scenery or texture loading times, which indicates to me that even if there was an impact on performance, it's probably so minimal that everyday users of P3D wouldn't notice it anyway.

The actual quality of the imagery on the buildings is fantastic, as it really allows you to see signposts, people and other fine details. I noticed I could clearly make out the shop names, street signs and things such as fire alarms, burglar alarm systems, electrical boxes, etc. that I normally wouldn't be able to see properly with the default P3D textures.

One negative thing I would mention, and only because I'm being picky, is the fact that some of the textures do still overlap or are repeated. It very rarely happens and it's not really noticeable, but occasionally I did notice that individual sides of a building did seem to have the same texture. Again, this is me being extremely picky, and it's still a huge improvement on the default textures!

Features

As ever, Orbx doesn't disappoint for those of us who have a keen eye for detail in the write-up. They've listed loads of different features that Buildings HD offers such as:

High-definition building textures at 4K resolution covering the entire world

Regionally accurate buildings worldwide, derived from on-location photos taken in many countries throughout the globe

Brand new 3D building models for complex autogen objects

Ambient occlusion shadows baked on to building textures for added depth and realism

High resolution rooftops derived from drone photos

Incredibly realistic night textures for an immersive new night flying experience

Designed to work seamlessly with all Orbx products, including Global, all openLC products, regions, and airports; or without any other Orbx products installed

Completely compatible with FSX, FSX: SE and P3D v1-v4

System Requirements

There actually aren't many system requirements listed for Orbx Buildings HD, only that it is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition, Prepar3D v1 - v4.

Final Verdict

As someone who loves to have that feeling of being immersed within the simulator, I have to give this product a solid 9 / 10. I would only knock off a point due to the fact some of the building textures do repeat themselves. However as previously mentioned, this is not very often, and most of the textures are indeed quite unique in many ways.

MrYorkiesWorld

Purchase Orbx - Global Buildings HD