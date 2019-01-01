Lionheart Creations - Piper Pacer Skirts Option

Some of you have the Piper Pacer Super Pack, and do not realize you can select different wheel skirt modes! You can even hide them... A button on the panel, bottom center by the throttle, marked 'Skirts Selector' flips through the various selections of skirts.

The Tri-Pacer only has two modes; 'modern skirts' and 'no skirts' options. The classic Tail Dragger model has 3 modes; 'old skirts' 'new skirts' and 'no skirts'. The Bush planes however have 'no' skirts options. The tundra tires are just too big.

