Gaya Simulations Previews Kos-Ippokratis Airport

GayaSimulations have released some preview images of their Kos-Ippokratis Airport and island scenery for Prepar3D and X-Plane 11.

The first and ultra exciting preview at our brand new forums systems!

We are thrilled to announce officially one of the most beautiful and popular Greek island - Kos!

It will have Prepar3D and X-Plane 11 versions (at least...), and we are already in advance stages of developing.

