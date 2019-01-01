Orbx - The Earth Simulations Classic - Alderney for FSX/P3D

The classic Earth Simulations Alderney has now been wonderfully brought to back to life for FSX and Prepar3D.

This version is a port of the original with a brand new airport made by the Turbulent Aviation team including a completely updated new airport terminal by Russ White. Everything inside the airport fence is incredible 7cm/pixel imagery and hand-painted.

Immerse yourself in all the little details that made this classic title such a delight to fly into and over.

Features

15cm ortho imagery, and 7cm inside the airport fence

1m elevation mesh

Beautiful coastlines and shores and detailed water features

Custom UK autogen houses

Faithful to the original Earth Simulations classic

Dozens of custom POI 3D models

Brand new airport modeled by Russ White

HD ground poly

Includes original sound pack

Animated wildlife

Great performance

Please be aware that whilst every attempt has been made to port the original Earth Simulations product over to FSX/P3D, there are some features missing due to technical issues with the original 3D models and how they were implemented originally. Also, the imagery we are using is from a different supplier, as we were not able to to transfer the original imagery license that was purchased by ES for their version.

To compensate for these issues with the porting, we have decided to release this as an ultra affordable budget destination at only AU$14.95 (approx. £7.50, USD$10).

Furthermore, as an early xmas present for you all, the product will be release into the end-of-year sale at a further 50% off!

Source