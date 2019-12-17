FSExpo Launches Discounted Advance Registration

FSExpo Launches Discounted Advance Registration

Register now for the best prices on FlightSimExpo 2020 - for a limited time, tickets to attend North America's third annual community-driven flight simulation conference are just $50!

LAS VEGAS - December 17, 2019 - FlightSimExpo has launched registration for limited-quantity discounted tickets for the return to Las Vegas. As in the past, the first 200 attendees can purchase their tickets now for the June 12-14, 2020 conference and tradeshow for just $50! To register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com

Event registration includes two-day access, entrance to all seminars, morning refreshments on Saturday and Sunday, a conference bag, a 6-month EAA membership, and free appetizers and drinks during a social event on Saturday evening. Captains' Corner - a series of educational seminars for experienced simmers on June 12 - is available as an add-on with event registration.

The conference is open to the public; all ages and experience levels are welcome. It features a tradeshow floor with hardware and software developers from around the world and seminar rooms with how-to information and tips from experts. Many attendees will be experiencing flight simulation for the first time; others have years of experience. Normally, about half of the attendees are also certificated pilots.

This is the third annual FlightSimExpo. After launching in Las Vegas in 2018, the conference welcomed almost 1,650 attendees to Orlando last summer. The conference's host hotel, Tropicana Las Vegas - a DoubleTree by Hilton, is centrally located on the Strip and offers an award-winning pool, spa, fitness center, and much more. Attendees wanting the best event experience can take advantage of great rates and special amenities at the host hotel by booking their overnight stay at www.flightsimexpo.com/hotel. The rate averages to $150 per night, including all taxes/fees, over a three-night stay.

"We are proud to welcome simmers of all ages and experiences to Las Vegas," says Evan Reiter, co-founder of FlightSimExpo, pilot, and Community Manager at VATSIM's Boston Virtual ARTCC. "Like in past years, we've worked hard to ensure this event is affordable. We've kept our Advance Registration pricing the same, are offering a great hotel rate, and have negotiated deals on airfare, ground transportation, and nearby activities for families, friends, and simmers of all ages."

Information about airfare discounts from Delta, Southwest, and WestJet, rental car deals from Enterprise, National, and Alamo, and special rates on attractions like full-motion sim time, museum admission, and ziplining is available at www.flightsimexpo.com

Exhibitor registration opens in January, and the conference looks forward to announcing the first round of confirmed exhibitors in early 2020. Potential exhibitors, speakers, and media partners can visit www.flightsimexpo.com/partner to get involved.

"This event is the place for the community to come together in North America," says Phil Coyle, event co-founder and an aerospace engineer. "Whether you're new to simulation or you've been flying for years, this event is all of flight sim, all in one place. You'll be able to try the latest hardware, learn tips from the experts, and can win great prizes, "including a new flight simulation computer!".

For more information about the event, see recordings of 2019 seminars on YouTube, like the event on Facebook and follow it on Twitter for. Viva Las Vegas!

About FlightSimExpo

FlightSimExpo is North America's community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees and more than 60 exhibitors. FlightSimExpo 2020 takes place on June 12-14, 2020 at Tropicana Las Vegas. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.