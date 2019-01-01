  • Just Flight - PA-28-181 Archer TX/LX for X-Plane 11

    Just Flight, in partnership with Thranda Design, are proud to present the PA-28-181 Archer TX/LX for X-Plane 11.

    Following on from their award-winning PA-28R Arrow III, Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer and C152, this highly detailed simulation of the PA-28-181 Archer TX/LX has been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive research with a real-life Archer TX, N752ND.

    The PA-28-181 Archer TX/LX is a four-seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a fixed tricycle landing gear, 180 hp four-cylinder engine and fixed-pitch propeller. Certified in the mid-1990s, the Archer III was one of the most recent PA28 variants to be built, reflected in its streamlined cowling and cockpit overhead panel controls.

    The TX/LX is a modernised version of the Archer III, equipped with G1000 and EFD 1000 avionics, and other improvements to both the exterior and interior of the aircraft to compete with the latest generation of GA aircraft. The TX is aimed at the training market and the LX at the private market. The TX/LX is capable of cruising at 118 knots and with a range of nearly 500 miles, it is an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

    The cockpit is dominated by the impressive G1000 PFD and MFD which features custom functionality including synthetic vision, optional GFC 700 autopilot controls and realistic aircraft systems indications. An EFD 1000 unit is provided as a standby display, powered by a functional secondary power system.

    The Archer TX/LX is flown all around the world and in addition to our US research aircraft, N752ND, the product features liveries from the USA, UK, Germany and New Zealand.

    The PA-28-181 Archer TX/LX for X-Plane 11 features PBR materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism, HD textures for the highest possible texture clarity and numerous animations including a multi-animation passenger door that, when open, responds to G-forces and air resistance.

    Archer LX Aircraft | Personal Class | Piper Aircraft

    The Piper Archer LX takes the venerable Cherokee fuselage and redefines it. The Archer LX is among one of the most recognized single-engine, four-place aircraft available today for the private owner. With a 180-horsepower Lycoming engine, advanced Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and leather-appointed, stylish interior, the Archer LX is an elegant and reliable aircraft.

    Archer TX Aircraft | Trainer Class | Piper Aircraft

    The perfect combination of durability, reliability, comfort and technology ¡V the Archer TX is the ideal training platform. Students, instructors, and passengers alike will welcome the comfortable, 180 HP Archer TX with the Garmin G1000 NXi cockpit, and flight school owners will be delighted with the purchase and operating costs of this special trainer.

