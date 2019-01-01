  • Fly With That One Pilot Chick

    Fly with That One Pilot Chick

    Fly With That One Pilot Chick

    by Ron Blehm

    I know a young pilot in Washington State.

    She is an FAA-Certified Private Pilot working on IFR and Commercial ratings. As she works through her flights and ratings, I thought that it may be fun for you all to join in on her adventures. I am NOT a GA pilot (I'm barely a sim pilot at all) but I did one of her night flights here:

    Proposal:

    Every few weeks I will share one of THAT ONE PILOT CHICK's real-world flights and ask that you all repeat the flight in your FS. You can either post the video / pictures on YOUR YouTube and share the link or you can send your screen shots / videos to me and I'll post it with links on our next feature.

    That One Pilot Chick

    Thoughts:

    ONE: You all can join in as a real-world pilot works her way though the learning and aviation / type-rating process.

    TWO: You can share your own experiences here with other simmers.

    THREE: I'll share real-world photos and videos from around the Pacific Northwest and you all can share sim-world photos and videos of your flights to the same locations.

    Oregon Coast

    Flight One:

    I can't be sure that this is where That One Pilot Chick got started with loving aviation but one of her first-ever flights was from Scappoose Oregon (KSPB) to Pacific City (KPFC).

    Base Leg

    Depart KSPB to the north and once through 5,000 feet turn left heading 228° and fly to the coast. We used 3S7 as a waypoint before turning south (heading 185&deg and making a left pattern approach into KPFC runway 32.

    After enjoying lunch at the beach you can return to KSPB. As noted, please take screen shots and videos to share next time.

    Pacific City

    Ron Blehm
    E-mail: [email protected]
    Instagram: that.one.pilot.chick

    1. n85988's Avatar
      n85988 - Yesterday, 01:25 AM
      This sounds like it will be alot of fun!
    1. aviator66's Avatar
      aviator66 - Yesterday, 01:47 PM
      That is a 10/4 will do.
    1. Rupert's Avatar
      Rupert - Yesterday, 04:11 PM
      Great Idea!! In fact I just flew that with RW weather from KSPB. Though I admit the scenery isn't too noticeable with 10 mile visibility! It's a good thing we're doing this at 5,000'! I also shot a couple of touch and goes to other airports like Tilamok and WS7 along the way. with the wind @4 out of 170 I shot my landing at KPFC to runway 14.

      The other slight change I made was I flew direct to WS7 using the Flight Planner which put me on a course of 246* instead of the 228* you took after after climbing out to 5,000.' So I'm assuming you took off into a fairly strong wind out of the North.

      Great concept!! I may go back and set the weather closer to what you encountered and refly it with a north wind. Which will probably give me about the same actual route you took.

      Thanks so much for the idea!! Michael

      BTW: If you'd include the weather, especially wind and visibility on each flight, it'd make it much closer to a duplicate of what you're experiencing.

