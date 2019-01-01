Fly With That One Pilot Chick



Fly With That One Pilot Chick by Ron Blehm

I know a young pilot in Washington State.

She is an FAA-Certified Private Pilot working on IFR and Commercial ratings. As she works through her flights and ratings, I thought that it may be fun for you all to join in on her adventures. I am NOT a GA pilot (I'm barely a sim pilot at all) but I did one of her night flights here:

Proposal:

Every few weeks I will share one of THAT ONE PILOT CHICK's real-world flights and ask that you all repeat the flight in your FS. You can either post the video / pictures on YOUR YouTube and share the link or you can send your screen shots / videos to me and I'll post it with links on our next feature.

Thoughts:

ONE: You all can join in as a real-world pilot works her way though the learning and aviation / type-rating process.

TWO: You can share your own experiences here with other simmers.

THREE: I'll share real-world photos and videos from around the Pacific Northwest and you all can share sim-world photos and videos of your flights to the same locations.

Flight One:

I can't be sure that this is where That One Pilot Chick got started with loving aviation but one of her first-ever flights was from Scappoose Oregon (KSPB) to Pacific City (KPFC).

Depart KSPB to the north and once through 5,000 feet turn left heading 228° and fly to the coast. We used 3S7 as a waypoint before turning south (heading 185° and making a left pattern approach into KPFC runway 32.

After enjoying lunch at the beach you can return to KSPB. As noted, please take screen shots and videos to share next time.

Ron Blehm

E-mail: [email protected]

Instagram: that.one.pilot.chick