Gift Guide: Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-24-2019 11:09 AM  
    CRJ Series Pack

    Publisher: Virtualcol

    Michael Hayward

    $24.90
    The Canadair Regional Jet or CRJ family is a series of aircraft developed and built by Bombardier since 1991. Starting out life as a Challenger 600, it was lengthened and converted into a commercial aircraft for shorter, regional routes. 1,825 have been built as of March 2017.

    Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack

    Virtualcol, who are known for their low-budget and easy to use packages aimed at newer simmers, released their CRJ Series pack in June 2017, which included every variation of CRJ (albeit the 100, which was the exact same as a 200 with modified engines) and over 100 liveries included.

    In this review, I will be taking a closer look at this aircraft and giving my overall verdict on what this package has to offer the user.

    Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack     Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack

    Aircraft Specification

     
    CRJ-200
    CRJ-700
    CRJ-900
    CRJ-1000
    Crew
    2 (Captain, Co-Pilot)
    Length
    87ft 10in (26.77m)
    106ft 1in (32.3m)
    118ft 11in (36.2m)
    128ft 5in (39.1m)
    Wingspan
    69ft 7in (21.21m)
    76ft 3in (23.2m)
    81ft 7in (24.9m)
    85ft 11in (26.2m)
    Height
    20ft 5in (6.22m)
    24ft 10in (7.6m)
    24ft 7in (7.5m)
    Empty Weight
    30,500lbs (13,835kg)
    44,245lbs (20,069kg)
    48,160lbs (21,845kg)
    51,120lbs (23,188kg)
    Maximum Takeoff Weight
    51,000lbs (23,133kg)
    75,000 lbs (34,019kg)
    84,500lbs (38,330kg)
    91,800lbs (41,640kg)
    Powerplant
    GE CF34-3B1
    GE CF34-8C5B1
    GE CF34-8C5
    GE CF34-8C5A1

    Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack     Virtualcol - CRJ Series Pack

    Aircraft Performance

     
    CRJ-200
    CRJ-700
    CRJ-900
    CRJ-1000
    Range
    1,345nm (2,491km)
    1,378nm (2,553km)
    1,553nm (2,876km)
    1,622nm (3,004km)
    Service Ceiling
    41,000ft (12,497m)
    Top Speed
    Mach 0.81 (460kt, 534mph, 860km/h)
    Mach 0.825 (473kt, 544mph, 876km/h)
    Mach 0.82 (470kt, 515mph, 829km/h)
    Takeoff Run (MTOW)
    5,800ft (1,770m)
    5,265ft (1,605m)
    6,360ft (1,939m)
    6,955ft (2,120m)
