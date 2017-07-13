  • File Of The Day

    Over the years FlightSim.Com has amassed a collection of over 200,000 files for Microsoft Flight Simulator, X-Plane and Prepar3D. All files from the collection are freely downloadable by anyone who wants them. Full access to all file downloads is available from the blue menu bar on any page of the site, under "File Library". We have a variety of ways of searching for files, so if it's out there, you should be able to find it.

    Searching For Files

    When using the Internet search is a basic skill that everyone needs. We've created a customized search engine specifically for finding flight simulator downloads. For the most part, using it should be intuitive, but if you really want to learn fully how it works, then please read this tutorial.

    22 Comments
    1. steveh01's Avatar
      steveh01 - 07-13-2017, 11:37 AM
      I like this new feature.
    1. RatRace's Avatar
      RatRace - 07-13-2017, 12:18 PM
      Hm, nifty new feature.
    1. DrawyahGames's Avatar
      DrawyahGames - 07-13-2017, 07:08 PM
      Nicely done! I do like my freeware, an a lot of them...
    1. Nels_Anderson's Avatar
      Nels_Anderson - 07-13-2017, 07:47 PM
      We do like to try something new every so often.

      Have you noticed that the file library itself acquired a new feature yesterday? You should have noticed it when browsing the new file listings...
    1. abarter's Avatar
      abarter - 07-13-2017, 09:01 PM
      I like this feature and the additional info link too.
    1. dalerika's Avatar
      dalerika - 07-15-2017, 05:40 AM
      I like! suka sekali....
    1. kalizzi's Avatar
      kalizzi - 07-15-2017, 09:06 AM
      Its nice, thank you.
    1. ColR1948's Avatar
      ColR1948 - 07-20-2017, 03:37 PM
      I've added this ship to my others, great first class model.
      Yes I've had a few from 'File Of The Day' good idea.
    1. lear45xr's Avatar
      lear45xr - 07-25-2017, 02:23 PM
      I like file of the day but that Bonanza looks like it was drawn with a crayon.
    1. tango07's Avatar
      tango07 - 07-27-2017, 06:19 PM
      Please Add Full and Complete Airliners if you Can. Many thanks and Yes, Bravo.. Good Add On On your Front Page. Many thanks.
    1. tango07's Avatar
      tango07 - 07-27-2017, 06:20 PM
      FX Please!!
    1. Johnny Boy the Pilot's Avatar
      Johnny Boy the Pilot - 09-24-2017, 02:11 PM
      Hey my airport (KBLI) made it on file of the day!

      Love the new features.
    1. Sean McLeod's Avatar
      Sean McLeod - 09-25-2017, 09:52 PM
      Nice!
    1. diergaarde's Avatar
      diergaarde - 11-10-2017, 06:05 AM
      Somehow the aircraft looks strange, sitting there like a stork. The nose gear door is missing! does it have a proper 3D VC?
    1. holmese's Avatar
      holmese - 01-08-2018, 07:15 PM
      I like this new feature as well
    1. clawsonc's Avatar
      clawsonc - 01-09-2018, 08:35 PM
      My L-16A repaint was File Of The Day. Very cool. Thanks guys!
    1. azzaro's Avatar
      azzaro - 02-19-2018, 11:15 AM
      I'm liking the recent changes. Particularly the additional pictures with the file info. Two thumbs, way up!
    1. antonbar's Avatar
      antonbar - 03-02-2018, 07:02 PM
      FlightSim his very important in Flight Simulation, for yers serving all Simmers World..Thanks
    1. cocalnino's Avatar
      cocalnino - 04-18-2018, 05:51 AM
      Great Idea the file-of-the-day. Most are great works, but someone has small problem, like the last one, the Spitfire Vc clipped with very poor or not at all aileron and rudder movements. Hoping to be fix, however have many many thanks.
    1. ftldave's Avatar
      ftldave - 01-17-2019, 04:19 PM
      I can hear Steve Zodiac singing:

      "I wish I was a spaceman
      The fastest guy alive
      I'd fly you round the universe
      In Fireball XL5
      Way out in space together
      Conquerors of the sky
      My heart would be a fireball, a fireball
      Every time I gazed into your starry eyes"
